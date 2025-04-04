Union leader Rebecca Rhine outlines plans to ‘Keep California Rolling’

As president of the Entertainment Union Coalition, Rebecca Rhine is pushing to increase production in California. She sees this as essential not just for the industry, but for the state — especially in these uncertain times.

“I think that there's broad agreement that this is an industry that does make California stronger… and that California has to be as strong as possible to withstand what is an uncertain financial response from the federal government,” says Rhine.

Rhine, who also serves as the DGA’s Western Executive Director, explains how California's production incentives work, and how they differ from the ones luring studios to spend their money in other states like Georgia and Louisiana… not to mention the work that’s currently being beckoned overseas. Rhine also lays out the coalition’s plan to create a surge of middle class production jobs in the Golden State. Plus, she tells us how she’d feel about meeting with Trump’s special ambassadors to Hollywood: John Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson.