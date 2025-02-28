Songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille on the music of ‘Emilia Pérez’

This week, songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille explain how they created the music that accounts for three of the 13 Oscar nominations for Emilia Pérez. They’ve had to campaign for their work in the midst of various criticisms and controversies engulfing the film, but Camille says she’s ok with that:

“It creates debates, it reveals how passionate people feel about these subjects. These subjects need to be talked about. That's the most important thing. In France, we are a place of democracy and of debates, and debates are a place of love.”

Ducol and Camille join friend of the show Jeff Lunden to examine the musical world of Emilia Pérez. After director Jacques Audiard handed the married songwriting team a 20-page treatment, they undertook a months-long collaboration on the full script. And yes, they have something to say about the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón’s bigoted social media posts.