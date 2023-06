After 13 months of drama, CNN CEO Chris Licht was fired this week from the network. His ousting follows an article in The Atlantic magazine describing his alienating behavior towards staff and talent and his lack of experience for the post. Was Licht a bad match for the job? Who will take his place? And, has CNN learned anything from this? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss.

Plus, the latest on the current directors’ and writers’ guild strikes and the looming actor’s standoff.