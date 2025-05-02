Titus Welliver on the ‘legacy’ of detective Harry Bosch

After ten years playing tough cop-turned-private detective Harry Bosch on Amazon, Titus Welliver knows his character. And he’s not afraid to speak up when creative decisions are taking a wrong turn:

“I said to the guy, ‘That's a very cool car, but Harry Bosch would never drive that car.’” Explains Welliver. “Of course, they looked at me like I was out of my mind. And I said, ‘This is a guy who doesn't want to be seen, and that car draws too much attention.’ Titus would love to drive that car around. It's like a clarinet on wheels. I mean, it's so sexy.”

Welliver chats with NPR’s Eric Deggans about his journey from supporting roles on police procedurals, to portraying Bosch for a decade. He opens up about his reaction to learning that the spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy was being abruptly cancelled after three seasons. Plus, he shares how he put his executive producer credit to good use.