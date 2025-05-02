Titus Welliver on the ‘legacy’ of detective Harry Bosch

Titus Welliver attends the press Junket during the SCAD aTVfest, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 7th 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia USA. Photo by Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.

After ten years playing tough cop-turned-private detective Harry Bosch on Amazon, Titus Welliver knows his character. And he’s not afraid to speak up when creative decisions are taking a wrong turn:

“I said to the guy, ‘That's a very cool car, but Harry Bosch would never drive that car.’” Explains Welliver. “Of course, they looked at me like I was out of my mind. And I said, ‘This is a guy who doesn't want to be seen, and that car draws too much attention.’ Titus would love to drive that car around. It's like a clarinet on wheels. I mean, it's so sexy.”

Welliver chats with NPR’s Eric Deggans about his journey from supporting roles on police procedurals, to portraying Bosch for a decade. He opens up about his reaction to learning that the spinoff series, Bosch: Legacy was being abruptly cancelled after three seasons. Plus, he shares how he put his executive producer credit to good use. 

Kim Masters

Joshua Farnham