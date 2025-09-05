Developer Cristóbal Valenzuela thinks AI will free — not replace — filmmakers

Cristóbal Valenzuela is the co-founder of AI firm Runway — which is bound to make plenty of people in Hollywood bristle. But he says studios and independent filmmakers are regularly using AI tools. And while he concedes that artificial intelligence will lead to some job losses, he argues that ultimately it will be a boon to filmmakers.

“AI is not The Terminator. AI is not Black Mirror. AI is not God. It's a technology that can be very powerful for you to leverage,” Valenzuela clarifies. “It has challenges like any other technology, but you are in control. Humans are in control, like they've always been.”

Valenzuela discusses why studios like Lionsgate, Netflix, and Disney are already using his company’s tools. The Chilean-born developer also compares the current backlash against AI to another major industry upheaval: the arrival of sound in film.