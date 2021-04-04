Endeavor tries going public again, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ lands with a roar

Endeavor, the parent company of talent agency William Morris Endeavor, filed to go public in 2019, but withdrew that IPO at the last minute after a cold reception from Wall Street.

Now Endeavor is trying again to go public. It’s made some changes to its filing, including lowering the valuation of the company and adding Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board of directors. Endeavor also says it will be buying the rest of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) that it doesn’t already own.

Endeavor also has major stakes in fashion and live events. The hope is that live events will make a massive comeback in the months ahead, and that this time around, Wall Street will view Endeavor as a forward-looking company that’s embracing direct-to-consumer streaming technology.

Meanwhile in the theater business, “Godzilla vs. Kong” had a strong opening day at the box office and performed well overseas. The monster spectacle is expected to take in $30 million by the end of the weekend, a much needed boost for a beleaguered box office.