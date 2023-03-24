Bob Iger claps back at FL governor: Disney to host LGBTQ+ summit

The Walt Disney Company has announced it will host a major conference to promote LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace in Fla. The September summit will defy the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last year. Is Disney’s CEO Bob Iger clapping back at DeSantis? What will the governor do? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss. Plus, they look into Jeff Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez’s first attempt at making a movie.