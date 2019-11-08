Writer Damon Lindelof on what happened with ‘The Hunt’

In the trailer of the Universal movie ‘The Hunt,’ produced by horror kingpin Jason Blum, a character explains, “Every year a bunch of elites kidnap normal folk like us...and hunt us for sport.”

That trailer is all that’s been seen of ‘The Hunt’ because, well, it’s complicated. First there was an article in The Hollywood Reporter from Kim Masters and Tatiana Siegel about ESPN pulling ads for the movie in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio. After that, Fox News picked up the story and talked about it repeatedly for 48 hours.

Trump tweets followed, slamming the racists of liberal Hollywood. And then, just days after The Hollywood Reporter piece, Universal canceled the film’s release altogether.

‘The Hunt’ was written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, who, as listeners of the show know, was our guest last week to talk about HBO’s ‘Watchmen.’ We talked about that--you can listen if you missed it—but our work would not have been done without bringing up...a sensitive subject.

In part two of our interview, Lindelof and Masters have a heart to heart about ‘The Hunt,’ she offers a mea culpa for a missing email and Lindelof tells us he holds out hope the film may one day get a release.