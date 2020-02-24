The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is in day four of deliberations. The seven men and five women who make up the jury appear to be methodical. They've made requests to review certain information, including emails and the blueprint showing the layout of Weinstein's apartment. They've also asked to rehear certain testimonies. The deliberations could also suggest there’s no clear consensus among jurors.

In the meantime, Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno has raised the ire of prosecutors by giving an interview to the podcast The Daily and writing an op-ed for Newsweek that seemed like a blatant attempt to sway the jury.

Matt Belloni, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss these news stories of the week.