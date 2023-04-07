With no defining hit, what is Amazon’s streaming service’s brand?

Hosted by
“Amazon having unlimited funds for its Hollywood endeavors has sort of created this haphazard, envision list, amalgam of shows and movies that… has lacked a defining hit, and the community doesn't really know what exactly Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime Video stands for,” says Matt Belloni of Puck News.

“Amazon having unlimited funds for its Hollywood endeavors has sort of created this haphazard, envision list, amalgam of shows and movies that… has lacked a defining hit, and the community doesn't really know what exactly Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime Video stands for,” says Matt Belloni of Puck News. Photo by Diego Thomazini/ Shutterstock.

While Amazon has unlimited funds for its Hollywood endeavors, it’s unclear what its streaming service’s brand stands for. Kim Masters recently wrote that Amazon Studios’ lack of vision is creating confusion and frustration. Masters asks Matt Belloni his takeaways from her piece, plus, they look into Disney’s ongoing fight with the Florida Governor.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Kim Masters

Producer:

Joshua Farnham