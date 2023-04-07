While Amazon has unlimited funds for its Hollywood endeavors, it’s unclear what its streaming service’s brand stands for. Kim Masters recently wrote that Amazon Studios’ lack of vision is creating confusion and frustration. Masters asks Matt Belloni his takeaways from her piece, plus, they look into Disney’s ongoing fight with the Florida Governor.
With no defining hit, what is Amazon’s streaming service’s brand?
Credits
Guest:
- Matt Belloni - founding partner of Puck News and regular contributor to KCRW’s The Business - @MattBelloni