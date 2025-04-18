Daryl Hannah on the spontaneity required to document a Neil Young show

Daryl Hannah's new concert film Coastal offers an intimate look into her husband Neil Young’s 2023 solo tour. She says the biggest challenge was predicting where to place the cameras on stage in order to capture his ever-changing performances.

“He doesn't even know what he's going to play until he gets out on stage,” says Hannah. “So even when his guitar tech in the movie at one point asks him: “Should I tune old black in G for the song?” he goes, “It will reveal itself in the moment. You've got a 50/50 chance.” And he goes, “Perfect. That's what we were anticipating.”

Hannah opens up about her years of acting and activism, which she pursued alongside people like Willie Nelson, Joan Baez, and… RFK Jr. She also recounts a painful experience with Harvey Weinstein on the Kill Bill press tour, and reveals what prompted her to proclaim “Slava Ukraini” from the podium during the 2025 Oscars ceremony.