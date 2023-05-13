Paramount Global had a disappointing week. After a dismal first-quarter earnings report, its shares fell almost 30%. Looking to cut costs, it shuttered MTV News, cut 25% of TV network’s staff, is trying to sell BET, and its hit streaming show “Yellowstone” is ending.

With the ad recession, the company’s linear television model has pummeled, and it can’t seem to be profitable on the streaming side. Will Paramount break? Plus, the writer’s strike continues as the Director’s Guild begins negotiations.