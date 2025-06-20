GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis on studio reactions under pressure fromTrump administration

As media companies roll back DEI initiatives and cut LGBTQ content under pressure from the Trump administration, GLAAD president & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says most studios are bending the knee reluctantly.

“If you're running a business, any business person will tell you that you have to market to and attract these populations,” says Ellis. “What the administration is doing is cutting off corporate freedoms to market the way that they need to market to build their business.”

Ellis joins Kim Masters to discuss GLAAD’s 2025 Studio Responsibility Index, which evaluates LGBTQ inclusivity in films. Spoiler: both Disney and Netflix got a ‘Poor’ rating. She also shares why she feels optimistic about the newly elected Pope Leo.