Russell T Davies has encountered perhaps more than his fair share of unbridled fan energy in his years as showrunner of the long-running science fiction series, Doctor Who. So when fans get stroppy, he takes it in stride.

“Have you ever met a fan? This is what fandom is,” says Davies. “If you start listening to people saying that a fandom is crossed, then you're simply describing what the state of fandom is, because there's so much love, there's so much passion, and so much integrity and so much devotion to something, that of course tempers run high. It's a glorious thing.”

Davies speaks to Eric Deggans about re-launching Doctor Who with a much bigger budget now that it’s on Disney+. He also talks about casting Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor, and explains why he thinks writing Doctor Who is the hardest job in television.