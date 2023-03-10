Fox CEO defends company against lawsuit. Is that surprising?

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch has defended his company at Morgan Stanley’s annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference this week, saying the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit filed against Fox is “about politics.” Meanwhile, court documents reveal that Fox News hosts knew the 2020 stolen election story was a lie, but perpetuated the conspiracy anyway.

Is Murdock’s justification surprising? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni look into the case. Plus, more industry news from the conference.