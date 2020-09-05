After months of delays, Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” are seeing a wide release this Labor Day weekend, testing the public’s appetite for new, premium releases during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tenet,” directed by Christopher Nolan, has already seen strong box office numbers overseas, netting $53 million in countries like South Korea and France. Disney released “Mulan” on-demand exclusively to Disney+ subscribers on Sept. 4 at a premium price of $29.99. “Tenet” opened this weekend in China, where the box office has already started to rebound. “Mulan” will start screening in Chinese theaters on Sept. 11.

With no other blockbusters on the horizon, studio executives hope for strong ticket sales over the next several weeks for “Tenet,” while Disney hopes to bring in families with the on-demand release of “Mulan.” Disney+ will release the film for all subscribers in December.

The release comes as studios figure out how to continue production during the pandemic. Another Warner Bros. film, “The Batman,” was delayed after star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on set. Pattinson also stars in “Tenet.”



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, currently the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, revealed on Instagram that he and his family had tested positive for coronavirus.