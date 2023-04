The Writers Guild of America voted to authorize a strike after May 1, setting up a looming fight with producers and studios. What will the Directors Guild and SAG-AFTRA do? Then, Netflix announces it will start cracking down on password sharing in the United States. Finally, Fox settles the Dominion lawsuit.

More: What can film and TV viewers expect if WGA goes on strike?

More: Is Hollywood headed for another writers’ strike?

More: What did Hollywood learn from costly 2007 writers’ strike?