Studios send a public counteroffer to WGA. Will it work or backfire?

Guest host Matt Belloni
Writers Guild of America picket in front of Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles on June 14, 2023.

Writers Guild of America picket in front of Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles on June 14, 2023. Photo by Jack Quillin/Shutterstock.

As the writers’ strike passed the 100-day mark this week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Following the meeting, the studio alliance abruptly disclosed its counteroffer in a press release. It included a percentage in salary increase, expanded span protections and some restrictions on generative artificial intelligence use. The WGA voiced frustration, calling the AMPTP’s memo a tactic “not to bargain, but to jam us,”and a strategy to make guild members turn on each other. 

With the fight back in public, will the studios’ strategy work or backfire? Will guild members pressure union leadership to reach an agreement? And, will the strike prolong further into the fall? Guest host Matt Belloni of Puck News, and head of entertainment at Bloomberg News, Lucas Shaw, discuss. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Kim Masters

Producer:

Joshua Farnham