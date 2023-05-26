The Writers Guild of America strike enters the end of its third week. David Goodman, co-chair of the negotiating committee, speaks about the current conditions of the stoppage with Matt Belloni, guest host and founder of Puck News. They also discuss increased solidarity from other unions, maintaining WGA membership, studio cost-cutting, and more.
WGA strike week 3: While solidarity is high, studios cut costs
Credits
Guest:
- David Goodman - Co-chair of the negotiating committee of the Writers Guild of America