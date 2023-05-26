WGA strike week 3: While solidarity is high, studios cut costs

Members of the Writers Guild of America East and their supporters strike outside the Peacock Upfronts on Fifth Avenue on May 2, 2023.

Members of the Writers Guild of America East and their supporters strike outside the Peacock Upfronts on Fifth Avenue on May 2, 2023. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Writers Guild of America strike enters the end of its third week. David Goodman, co-chair of the negotiating committee, speaks about the current conditions of the stoppage with Matt Belloni, guest host and founder of Puck News. They also discuss increased solidarity from other unions, maintaining WGA membership, studio cost-cutting, and more. 

Credits

Guest:

  • David Goodman - Co-chair of the negotiating committee of the Writers Guild of America

Hosts:

Kim Masters, Matt Belloni

Producer:

Joshua Farnham