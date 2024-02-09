Director Ed Zwick gets real in memoir ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions’

In his new memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions, writer-director Ed Zwick recounts the many twists and turns of his long career. That includes the positively harrowing time he had with a very young Matthew Broderick — and Broderick’s extraordinary mother — during the making of the 1989 Civil War film, Glory.

“I have forgiven him long ago. But I felt that if I was going to write an authentic book, that I was obliged to tell the whole truth, about myself as well at times, in a less favorable light,” says Zwick. “And this was one of those moments. The irony, of course, is he then went on and did wonderful work in the movie, and the movie has endured.”

Zwick shares stories and lessons from his years in the industry, and he throws in a few hair-raising tales of encounters with some big stars and their bigger egos and insecurities.



