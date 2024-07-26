Why the TV industry hopes to “Survive until 2025”

The Television Critics Association’s press tour used to involve two weeks of exciting talks with stars, creators, and executives. But this summer’s event was narrowed down to just eight days, a sign of Hollywood’s troubled times. NPR media analyst and TV critic Eric Deggans attended the tour. He explains what he learned about the hardships of trying to work in TV today.

“I talked to a few writers who were pitching projects around town, and they were suspicious that development executives were meeting with them just to say that they’ve met,” Deggans said. “And that it was obvious to everybody in the room that they weren't really going to pick up anything.”

Deggans explains how Hollywood could bounce back next year, and why “Survive until 2025” became the new mantra for many working in the industry.