‘Fargo’ creator Noah Hawley on season 5 and adapting ‘Alien’ for TV

Fargo creator Noah Hawley’s FX anthology series is just wrapping up its fifth critically acclaimed season. He still has more ideas for the show, and in spite of the ongoing upheaval in Hollywood, Hawley says he believes gifted creators will always be able to tell their stories.

“Every generation has its masterpieces. You know, we had masterpieces before the golden age of television, and we'll have masterpieces afterwards. It's our responsibility to make them and to trick these corporations into paying for us to make them, right?” Hawley says.

The Emmy-winning writer also talks to Eric Deggans about his upcoming television adaptation of Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise, and explains why he thinks people are getting tired of densely plotted shows on TV — including season 4 of Fargo, which had 23 main characters.

