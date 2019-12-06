Hollywood news banter: ‘America’s Got Talent's’ got problems

- NBC has another problem on its hands. This time it’s not in the news division, but on the broadcast side with "America’s Got Talent." Allegations have come out that Gabrielle Union was pushed out as a judge after one year because she complained about a racist culture on the show. Now NBC says it is launching an investigation into the situation.
- Shari Redstone has finally brought Viacom and CBS back together. Now the question is: What does she do with it?
