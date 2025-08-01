A friendly chat with ‘Platonic’ creators Francesca Delbanco & Nick Stoller

Before Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller dreamed up the Apple TV+ series Platonic, the married couple ran into a buzz-saw of fan hostility over a plot turn in their previous project, Friends from College. But people still watched, and Netflix ordered a second season.

"People were so mad, it's really funny. People would be like, ‘This show's trash. I finished the whole thing.’ I was like, ‘Well, you liked it, then,’" Stoller jokes. "I have to tell you, like, I have a rule about myself, like, if I finish anything, no matter what I say my opinion is, I liked it."

Stoller and Delbanco share what inspired Platonic, their show about the comedy and complications of grown-up friendships. And they talk about the challenge of writing characters—played by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen—with none of the underlying sexual tension that has propelled so many television comedies to success. They also reflect on the time that Ted Sarandos sat through a lengthy table read of Friends from College.