Errol Morris & MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff break down their film ‘Separated’

Four years ago, documentarian Errol Morris and journalist Jacob Soboroff partnered up to tell the heartbreaking story of the Trump administration’s 2017 child separation policy. Given where we are today, Soboroff tells us about how their film is more relevant than he and Morris could have imagined.

“I never could have known how much more important this film [would be] today than it was when we started making it,” says Soboroff. “We didn't know Trump was going to run, nor that he was going to become the president-elect. When Errol and I started talking about this, it was a look back. Now, it’s really a look forward.”

NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff and renowned documentarian Errol Morris join Kim Masters to talk about their new film Separated. They have a lot to say about those who were complicit in tearing thousands of children away from their families. Soboroff also weighs in on Comcast’s refusal to release the film before the election, and shares how he deals with the new administration’s threats to prosecute journalists.