ENCORE: Gary Oldman on ‘Slow Horses,’ Nolan, and possible acting Hiatus

Gary Oldman is mesmerizing every moment he's on-screen as the very disheveled leader of a lesser MI5 spy unit in the Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses." This series returns for its fourth season on September 4, 2024, following an impressive nine Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series and Best Actor for Oldman.

And he still pops up in other projects, including a one-day gig as President Harry Truman in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

"I'd spent almost seven years with Chris over three Batmans and then he went quiet for a long time, then he called me. And I think I was maybe just flattered he remembered me," Oldman jokes.

Earlier this year, the Academy Award-winning actor spoke to Eric Deggans about why playing Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" appealed to him and how he made a major career change after years of being typecast as what he calls a "rent-a-villain." He also explains that "idiots" are the only thing standing in the way of him returning to writing and directing.