Can the ‘Barbenheimer’ box office boom be replicated?

Hosted by
“Barbenheimer” sweeps the box office, but where does this theatrical momentum go in the midst of industry strikes?

The theatrical phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer”— a culmination of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Chrstopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sharing the same release date of July 21, 2023 — has paid off massively at the box office. Kim Masters and Puck founding partner Matt Belloni dive into the films’ respective (and collective) successes, how tentpole hopefuls are affected by “Barbenheimer” dominance, and what the future of IP based films might look like after Gerwig’s success with Barbie.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Kim Masters

Producer:

Joshua Farnham