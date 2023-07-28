The theatrical phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer”— a culmination of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Chrstopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sharing the same release date of July 21, 2023 — has paid off massively at the box office. Kim Masters and Puck founding partner Matt Belloni dive into the films’ respective (and collective) successes, how tentpole hopefuls are affected by “Barbenheimer” dominance, and what the future of IP based films might look like after Gerwig’s success with Barbie.