Comedian Roy Wood Jr.: online virality > old-school ratings

Comedian Roy Wood Jr.’s latest gig is hosting the new, American version of the long-running British current events quiz show Have I Got News For You. It airs on CNN, but he wants to make one thing clear: He’s not going to suck up to the bosses.

“I didn't want there to be any type of issue where I am accused of showing favoritism to the network that I'm on,” Wood says. “I pledge allegiance to the joke. So if someone on this network is given a little criticism about something, when I see you at the water cooler, I will apologize gently. … And hopefully I don't get punched in the face.”



Eric Deggans talks to the former Daily Show regular about the challenges of adapting a beloved British political satire for an American audience. Wood also addresses the ongoing paradigm shift in late night comedy. He’s predictably frank about why he thinks old-school ratings matter, but social media virality and streaming numbers matter more.