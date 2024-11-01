Comedian Roy Wood Jr.: online virality > old-school ratings

Hosted by
Roy Wood Jr arrives at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Roy Wood Jr arrives at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA (via Reuters)

Comedian Roy Wood Jr.’s latest gig is hosting the new, American version of the long-running British current events quiz show Have I Got News For You. It airs on CNN, but he wants to make one thing clear: He’s not going to suck up to the bosses. 

“I didn't want there to be any type of issue where I am accused of showing favoritism to the network that I'm on,” Wood says. “I pledge allegiance to the joke. So if someone on this network is given a little criticism about something, when I see you at the water cooler, I will apologize gently. … And hopefully I don't get punched in the face.”

Eric Deggans talks to the former Daily Show regular about the challenges of adapting a beloved British political satire for an American audience. Wood also addresses the ongoing paradigm shift in late night comedy. He’s predictably frank about why he thinks old-school ratings matter, but social media virality and streaming numbers matter more. 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Kim Masters

Producer:

Joshua Farnham