Replay: Kim Masters on Ronan Farrow’s ‘Catch and Kill’ podcast

The New York Times published the first exposé on Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, quickly followed by Ronan Farrow’s article in the New Yorker.

As Farrow recounted in his book, “Catch and Kill,” he originally undertook his reporting for NBC News. KCRW’s Kim Masters was in contact with Farrow while he was working on the story, doing whatever she could to guide and encourage him. She would have liked to break the story herself, but it had stymied her and other reporters for years.

When Farrow interviewed Masters for his “Catch and Kill” podcast in 2019, they talked about why breaking the story was seemingly impossible for so many years. For that episode, Farrow also interviewed New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta, who had also tried to report the facts, without success.

At the time Farrow and Masters talked, she thought it was just for a podcast, but noticed there were cameras rolling. Now those interviews with Masters, Auletta and others make up the six-episode HBO series “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes.”

The Business replays an episode that includes parts of Masters’ interview from the “Catch and Kill” podcast, and a few other memories from her years covering Weinstein.

Weinstein is now serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. He is fighting extradition to Los Angeles, where he faces additional charges.