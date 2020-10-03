Anita Hill’s Hollywood Commission takes on harassment in the entertainment industry

In the three years since the #MeToo movement became widely known, Harvey Weinstein was sent to prison, and powerful men like former CBS chairman Les Moonves lost their jobs. The movement has now expanded to include racist and toxic behavior, as coverage of The Ellen Show made clear.

The Hollywood Commission has data to back that up. The organization, chaired by Anita Hill, surveyed more than 9,600 Hollywood workers and found that 64% didn’t think people with power would be held accountable for misconduct. Fewer than half said the industry made progress since the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

Starting early next year, the Hollywood Commission will launch a cross-industry reporting platform so people can make anonymous complaints. Reports can be passed to an employer or other entity. The commission’s partner organizations include the major media companies, agencies and guilds. The commission has no enforcement powers. Each company or organization is expected to manage its own response to complaints.

Anita Hill chairs the Hollywood Commission, and attorney Nina Shaw is a co-founder and board member. Hill says a reporting system is needed in Hollywood, particularly since so many jobs are temporary, allowing repeat offenders to avoid consequences.