Top NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer has left his position following news that he was romantically linked with a young actress. It’s the latest in a string of high-profile departures in the entertainment industry.

In a statement, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said that Meyer “had acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values,” and that the decision to remove Meyer from his position as vice chairman of NBCUniversal was mutual

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was Charlotte Kirk, who played small roles in “How to Be Single” and “Ocean’s 8.” The news of the romance became public following an alleged attempt at extortion from a third party.

Kirk was also central to another top executive’s ouster last year. Kevin Tsujihara left his position at Warner Bros. after it was revealed that he had been romantically involved with Kirk, and that he had lobbied to cast her in Warner Bros. films.

This comes as NBCUniversal begins to investigate allegations of a toxic workplace culture. The company had already begun a process of reorganization, starting with former chairman Paul Telegdy, who faced allegations of professional misconduct, including racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior.