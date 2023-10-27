Top Hollywood CEOs are back at the table with a new proposal to SAG-AFTRA members this week. Will the 100+ days of the actors’ strike near a conclusion? Plus, how the Hamas-Israel conflict is impacting Hollywood? And, streaming services raise prices — again. How will consumers respond? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss.

Many KCRW staff are members of SAG-AFTRA, though we are under a separate contract from the agreement at issue between actors and studios.

