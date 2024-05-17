‘I Saw the TV Glow’ director Jane Schoenbrun on suburban alienation, identity, and A24

Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun’s first feature, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, premiered to critical acclaim at Sundance in 2021. The filmmaker capitalized on the moment to set up their next film, with Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary producing.

“I guess I've learned in the industry it’s called a competitive situation, in that multiple people are sort of vying to do [your movie],” says Schoenbrun. “So you've got some heat behind you. And that obviously allows you to negotiate; in my case that was very much about negotiating for creative autonomy.”

Jane Schoenbrun talks about how growing up in the suburbs was the inspiration for the sinister setting in their A24-backed second film, I Saw the TV Glow. The filmmaker also shares why the nuances of gender and identity play a major role in their work, and how they realized they were transgender after taking a mushroom trip with friends.