Filmmaker Jared Hess on knowing what ‘Minecraft’ fans were going to like

A Minecraft Movie is currently barreling towards a billion dollars at the box office. This was not always the likeliest outcome, especially as the project languished for years at Warner Bros. Director Jared Hess says it still seemed unlikely when the studio’s marketing team ditched a teaser that he liked, only to release one that fell flat with fans of the video game:

“It did not go over well,” says Hess. “It was kind of our “Ugly Sonic” moment where it's like, ‘Oh man, how do we win the trust back?’ Then it was just like, ‘well, we have to actually put stuff out there that reflects what the tone of the movie is.’”

Hess joins Kim Masters to discuss his meme-worthy filmography, which includes cult classics Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Plus, he opens up about the unpredictable nature of success in filmmaking, and says he’s especially grateful to producer Mary Parent for understanding his oddball comedic sensibilities and inviting him into the world of Minecraft.