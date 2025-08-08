‘Severance’ director Jessica Lee Gagné on making an instant classic episode

After shooting the first season of Apple TV’s Severance, cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné didn’t think she wanted to return to those chilly Lumon offices. She even resisted executive producer Ben Stiller’s offer to make her directing debut… until she read the synopsis for "Chikhai Bardo,” the second season’s seventh episode:

"I was kind of lying to myself, the fact that I was just really afraid of doing it … and didn't want to deal with everything that comes with directing. But I could do it on this project, because there were people surrounding me that I knew really well. So I was like, ‘Well, if I'm gonna try, I'm gonna try with this one.’"

Thanks to her work on Severance, Jessica Lee Gagné has become the first woman to be Emmy-nominated in the same year for both cinematography and directing in a drama series. She talks about working with Ben Stiller, a partnership that began on Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, and she explains why it took a major leap of faith to try her hand at directing.