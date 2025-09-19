Facing pressure, ABC suspends ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

ABC indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after affiliates Sinclair and NexStar raised objections to airing the show. The decision comes in the wake of Kimmel’s monologue following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which prompted FCC Chair Brendan Carr to warn Disney about the late night host’s presence on the network.

The suspension has sparked backlash from industry guilds and drawn attention from lawmakers, as Kimmel’s future at ABC remains uncertain. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni examine how the intersection of politics and corporate pressure continues to reshape the late-night television landscape.