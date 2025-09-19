Matt Wolf on his HBO documentary, ‘Pee-wee as Himself’

This week, we revisit Kim Masters's conversation with Matt Wolf, director of Pee-wee as Himself. His HBO documentary (now a freshly minted Emmy winner) draws from more than 40 hours of interviews with the late Paul Reubens. As viewers can see, getting at the man behind the beloved character was not always a walk in the park.

"Some conflicts between us were genuinely interpersonal," Wolf explains. "But I would say most of it wasn't about me. I included these barbed exchanges between us in the film, because I felt like those really reflected Paul wrestling with himself and debating how much he was willing to show and share of his authentic self with the world."

Wolf explains how his interest in overlooked artists and forgotten stories led to his portrait of the man behind Pee-wee Herman. He also talks about the actor’s struggle with his sexuality and reveals why HBO pushed for a two-part series to tell the late actor’s story.