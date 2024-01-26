Netflix film chief Scott Stuber has announced his departure from the streamer after seven years of service. What does that say about the company’s priorities? Plus, Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show, with one small catch… He’ll be hosting the show weekly on Mondays. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni dive in.

Same as it ever was? Following Stuber’s exit, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos reiterated that the streamer’s film strategy won’t change. “They say they're still making original movies, and not as many, that's for sure,” Masters says. “That was one of Scott's Stuber’s widely known grievances, that they pushed for too many. And the quality control wasn't there, which I think was self-evident.”

A sign of the times? The streamer also announced a ten year, $5B deal to become the home of WWE programming, with live events like Raw streaming 52 weeks per year. “This is breaking down to $500 million a year for WWE, which sounds like a lot. But it's actually not a lot when you look at the $17, $18 billion Netflix content budget,” Belloni clarifies. “So, it's a really good bet for Netflix to bet on WWE, even though it's funny because Ted Sarandos has said that they would never get into sports.”

The ‘Weekly’ Show? Beginning February 12, Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show on Monday nights, with correspondents taking the lead for the remaining week nights. “It’s like the Rachel Maddow model. She does her show Monday nights only,” Masters jokes. “I think a lot of people are going to be hoping that he has not lost that ability to deal with current events in the most bracing manner.”

Finally, a win for Paramount? Belloni suggests that struggling Comedy Central owner Paramount Global could benefit from Jon Stewart’s return to the show. “He actually signed on to executive produce the entire show through 2025,” Belloni explains. “That's a significant win for Paramount, because obviously this company is for sale, and that's a signal to potential buyers that at least you're gonna have Jon Stewart around until 2025.”