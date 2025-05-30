Ever wonder who’s behind all those movie test screenings?

Kevin Goetz (L) and Sharon Stone (R) at the 38th American Cinematheque Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Kevin Goetz (L) and Sharon Stone (R) at the 38th American Cinematheque Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Veteran film strategist Kevin Goetz has conducted many test film screenings over his forty years in the industry. But please don’t ask him to reveal his secrets: 

“They'll look at me and go, ‘So Kevin, what about that movie?’ And I just look at them with a very, very blank stare and say, ‘You know better,’ jokes Goetz. “Or I'll say, ‘Great. Ask me how your movie is… Great.’”

Goetz shares why he pivoted from a steady career in acting to his decades-long journey into entertainment research. The veteran analyst also sheds light on the science and art behind audience testing. Plus, he and Masters swap stories from some infamous screenings over the years.

