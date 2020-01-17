Hollywood news banter: Peacock emerges from its shell

- Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, had its big presentation this week and we now know it will come with multiple tiers and pricing options. In addition to hundreds of TV shows and movies in library content, Peacock is also working on a hearty development slate of new programming. The service will debut in April for Comcast customers, and everyone else will be able to get on board starting in July.
- After another year of women being shut out of Best Director and only one person of color acknowledged in the acting categories, this year’s Oscar nominations left a lot of people feeling disappointed. Netflix had the highest nomination count of any studio in this year’s Oscar nominations, but will they be able to break through with any big wins, especially after being almost shut out at the Golden Globes?
