How will future ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ properties play for Netflix + Sony?

Here’s one for the “seemed like a good idea at the time” files. Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, shrewdly sold Netflix a package of films during the height of the COVID pandemic when theaters were closed. The thing is, one of those films turned out to be the global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters. Having just hit theaters for a two-day run on Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug 24, the sing-along screenings of the animated film about a KPop girl group that also hunts… well, you know… are estimated to have pulled in roughly $18 million at the box office. This despite the film being available on Netflix since late June.

Sony maintains rights to produce sequels and spin-offs, but the theatrical potential for those future properties remains to be seen. Kim Masters and her partner in banter Matt Belloni are here to break down what it all means and what’s next from the KPop Demon Hunters universe.