What’s with Disney’s totally not fair ‘Snow White’ premiere?

Disney is dialing back the rollout of its upcoming, live action Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Why is the studio pulling its talent from red carpet press appearances at the film’s US premiere? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni investigate.

Poisoned by politics? Following Rachel Zegler’s comments criticizing aspects of the original 1937 animated film, Disney has decided to reel back its talent from press opportunities at the upcoming Snow White premiere on March 15. “In these very charged times where people use these comments as flames for the culture wars, she has become one of those politicized figures,” says Belloni. “Disney, I think, mistakenly canceled this press line, because now all the headlines about this movie are about the fact that they're scared of it, which is not what they wanted.”

Fearing to tread? In addition to the stifled Snow White premiere, Disney's knee jerk reaction to the current presidential administration includes rolling back DEI initiative and pulling a transgender storyline from a Pixar series. “They're certainly responding to what they see as changes in the culture and in the new administration,” Belloni explains. “They are just so terrified of becoming part of the culture war, and what that brand issue might be for the company with parts of the country that believe in this movement. They are walking on eggshells here.”