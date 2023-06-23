In another move to pay down debt, David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery's Chief Executive Officer, decided to close a non-exclusive deal to license HBO original series to Netflix, starting with “Insecure.” Zaslav also fired the head of the Turner Classic Movies, prompting filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorcese, and Paul Thomas Anderson to call an emergency meeting with Zaslav to discuss the future of the channel. Plus, “The Flash” underperformed in the box office.

Meanwhile, Disney also suffered a disappointing box office performance with its Pixar movie “Elemental.” What's next for the prestige animation powerhouse? Plus, questions arise around succession at Disney.

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni read the tea leaves.

