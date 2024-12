As 2024 comes to an end, we want to thank you, our listeners! We asked you to send us your burning questions about the industry, and you delivered – from around the world. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni dish it out over everything from the mind numbing amount of trailers before movies, to the surprising reason behind FYC billboards – we’re looking at you, studio execs. Did we answer your question in our first ever listener mailbag? Tune in to find out!