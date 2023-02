Director Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise had a “positive and upbeat” encounter at the Academy Awards luncheon this week, after an almost 20-year estranged relationship going back to 2005 when they last worked together in “War of Worlds.” At the event, Spielberg said Cruise saved theatrical distribution with “Top Gun: Maverick”s staggering success.

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni analyze this exchange, plus, they look into a new James Stewart and Rachel Abrams’ book about Sumner Redstone.