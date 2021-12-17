Just how high will ‘Spider-Man’ swing at the box office?

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has already made more than $10 million overseas and will be a huge hit at home, despite the spread of the new Omicron variant. The film is the third in the current “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tom Holland and represents the kind of blockbuster comic book movie that will continue to draw audiences, even as the pandemic rages on.

The movie hits the sweet spot of appealing to older kids who are eligible to be vaccinated, families, and Marvel fans.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” represents a unique arrangement between Disney’s Marvel and Sony Pictures. Spider-Man is a Marvel character, but Disney is letting Sony make and release the movie. It’s a win-win arrangement because Sony gets a hit, and Disney gets 25% of the profits.

Normally the holiday box office is the time for theaters to make tons of money, and the hope was that audiences would have largely returned to the movies. But many people, especially women over the age of 35, have yet to return to the cinema. It remains to be seen whether a more niche, artistic film like Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” which also opens this weekend, can draw out the person who typically likes to see Oscar contenders.