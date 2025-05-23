Media companies move to appease the administration

“The appeasement continues unabated,” Matt Belloni observes. By appeasement, Belloni is referring to recent moves by several media organizations to get into the good graces of the current U.S. presidential administration: Bob Iger’s recent White House visit to unveil plans for Disney Abu Dhabi, Richard Grennell’s controversial appointment to Live Nation’s Board of Directors, and seemingly everything that Shari Redstone is doing behind the scenes to ensure a successful Paramount-Skydance merger. To the latter point, CBS News president Wendy McMahon has resigned, marking the second high-profile departure from the company as pressure builds around Paramount Global’s settlement talks with President Trump. But with senators watching the Skydance merger closely, is Redstone running out of moves? Kim Masters and Belloni are at your service with their deep dive into all of it.

House of Mouse trap? While overseas, Trump praised Iger’s plans for a Disney park in Abu Dhabi, then promptly insinuated that ABC News could face another lawsuit over their reporting on the gift of a 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar. “I would say [it’s] yet more proof appeasement is not working that well with this particular person,” says Masters.

Executive exodus? As Shari Redstone fights to salvage the Skydance deal, mounting pressure from Trump’s CBS feud forced McMahon’s departure. “She said publicly that she could not tolerate the pressure to apologize to Trump," explains Masters. “And this is Trump, you know? I would call it extortion.”

Deal or ??? The Paramount-Trump settlement has drawn warnings from Democratic senators about potential criminal conduct if Redstone caves to payout demands. There is also a healthy amount of skepticism around her claims of recusal while her family stands to gain billions. “Shari is in a very, very tough spot here,” Belloni notes. “The alternative, if she does not get this deal done, is pretty perilous. This company could go bankrupt. Skydance and the Ellisons are just sitting there waiting to take over this company. And for now, it's in a limbo.”