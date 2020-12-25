2020 Mega banter: Pandemic-paused productions, WarnerMedia’s surprise, WGA’s victory

Banter buddies Matt Belloni and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw join Kim Masters for a 2020 mega banter.

This year, the pandemic pummeled production, WarnerMedia started a war with its windows-shattering sneak attack, and Quibi was short-lived.

Plus, massive reorganizations at major media companies meant digital newcomers pushed out old school Hollywood types.

And the Writers Guild stood strong and got almost all the agencies to agree to their demands to end packaging fees and phase out affiliate productions.

Above all, as movie theaters closed, the pandemic served as a convenient excuse for the studios to shift towards a streaming-first future at an accelerated pace.