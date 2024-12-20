Megabanter 2024: Hollywood’s chaotic year of succession races, sports duels, and mergers

It’s that time of year again and we are serving up a heaping plate of 2024 Megabanter! The Paramount–Skydance merger finally lands, streamers and legacy studios duke it out for sports rights, Bob Iger makes his moves while the Disney board ramps up its succession race, and linear television continues to decline — what’s the story of the year? Banter buddies Lucas Shaw and Matt Belloni join Kim Masters to figure it out.