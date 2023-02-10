Is Disney ready to dump Hulu?

During a recent interview on CNBC, The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Iger said he was open to selling Hulu.

“The question is, does he truly intend to say I'm selling, or is he sort of acting like he doesn't really want it, so Comcast doesn't try to get the absolute top dollar if Comcast decides to buy it?” asks Kim Masters.

This is just a day after Iger released Disney’s Q1 report during an earnings call. In it, he announced he was undoing what his predecessor had done: he’s returning the power of the purse to creative executives. He also talked about reorganizing the company into three different silos: Entertainment, ESPN and Theme Parks. The restructuring, however, means more than $5 billion in cost cutting, which includes some 7,000 layoffs that will be rolled out over the next few months. Belloni and Masters look into all these changes and their impact in the company.